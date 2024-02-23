Side chick case: Lawyers of banker file application for summary judgment

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Lawyers for banker Ernest Kwasi Nimako have filed an application at the High Court in Accra seeking a summary judgement.



Even though the substantive matter filed against him by former National Service personnel Deborah Seyram Adablah has been dismissed, he believes that he has demonstrated clearly that Adablah, his opponent, has no real prospect of succeeding in the pending applications.



There are currently two motions for determination. The first is a contempt application filed by the banker's lawyers on June 6, 2023, against his former lover.



The second application, which Deborah Adablah filed, was to set aside service and execution of the prohibition order filed on June 15, 2023.



In court on Thursday, February 22, lawyers for Adablah were hoping to have officers of the Ghana Police Service appear in court following a request for a subpoena.



Mohammed Atta, counsel for the former NSS person, had told the court that "based on the affidavit, evidently, we would like to subpoena the police case docket."



Justice John Bosco Nabarese then directed counsel for the plaintiff (Adablah) to file a subpoena (to the police) on time to enable the Ghana police service to appear on February 22, 2024, to testify.



However, the police were not present in court, while counsel for the defendant (Mr Nimako) said they had filed an application for summary judgement.



However, lawyers for Adablah say they have not been served with the latest motion.



The return date on the motion is March 13.



The case has been adjourned to March 25, 2024.



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that both Adablah and Kwasi Nimako were present in court.