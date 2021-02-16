General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

Shut down LGBTQI office in Ghana - Govt told

Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the Coalition

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has expressed disapproval over an alleged opening of an office by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) movement in Ghana.



The Coalition said the alleged existence of the office was illegal and an affront to the laws, traditions and customs of the country and must be shut down.



Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the Coalition, at a press conference, said the act was disrespect to Ghanaians and undermined the sovereignty of the State.



He explained that Ghana as a country had not signed any international laws permitting the promotion of the LGBTQI in the country and, therefore, any attempt by anybody to promote the activities of the group amounted to illegality.



Mr Foh-Amoaning noted that on the contrary, international laws such as the Economic, Cultural, Social and Political Rights of the United Nations treaty, which the country had ratified, protected the sovereignty of Ghana to defend its cultural values.



He, therefore, accused the international community in Ghana of promoting an act which, he said, was alien to the customs and traditions of Ghanaians and infringed on the sovereignty of the state.



Mr Foh-Amoaning called on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to swiftly move in to close down the said office and arrest and prosecute persons found to have breached the laws of the state.



He appealed to Parliament to quickly move and pass comprehensive legislation to deal effectively with the issue.



“We call on all state agencies including Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana AIDS Commission, the police, politicians and the media to take all steps to protect our nation from the negative impact of this LGBTQI,” Mr Foh-Amoaning, said.



Most Reverend Philip K. Naameh, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference described the LGBTQI agenda as a “complete disorder of the fundamental law of God in creating man and woman.”



“The LGBTQI is a clear departure from God’s purpose of creation because the woman was not created to be an object of pleasure for man,” he said adding that the Catholic as a Church would only continue to recongnise marriages between a man and a woman to ensure that God’s purpose of creation materialized.



The Reverend Godwin Amuzu, a representative from the Christian Council of Ghana, urged Ghanaians to remain resolute in maintaining the culture and sanctity of the State as believers in God.



The Reverend Johnny Apeakorang, who represented the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches, said the Association would continue to render its support to the Coalition to ensure that its goal was achieved.



The Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values is an amalgamation of Christian and Para-Christian bodies, Muslims, Non-Religious entities, Traditional rulers and opinion leaders in Ghana.



The Coalition aimed at ensuring the preservation of indigenous African traditional and cultural sexual rights and family values.

It has been a strong advocate against the LGBTQI movement in Ghana since it’s inauguration in December 2013.