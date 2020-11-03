Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Shut Mahama up with the power of your thumb - NPP

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has charged the Ghanaian populace to bring an end to inflammatory comments being made by the flagbearer of the opposition at the December 7 polls.



According to the party, the biggest security of the country is for voters to come out in their numbers and vote for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP on December 7.



Opposition leader and Ex-President Mahama has been accused of misleading Ghanaians by saying that some members of the security agencies engage in robbery in the night.



Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso Constituency who doubles as a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defense, Seth Kwame Acheampong reacting to comments made by the ex-President at the NPP’s weekly press conference said, “How can a former Commander-in-Chief say this? We have no plans to rig any election”.



“The recent statement of Mahama is an insult to these security agencies. This is a blatant attempt by the flagbearer to mar the work of the government.”



The MP furthered that the NDC will not win the election with such below a belt approach but the “NPP will win the election because Ghanaians appreciate the work we’ve done. The NPP is winning the election for sure. In 2016, ex-President Mahama lost in a ‘non-riggable’ election and we need to do much better so he has no excuse after December 7?"



“Let’s shut him up with the power of our thumb and nothing else”, he reiterated.



Seth Kwame Acheampong added that the December 7 elections will be more peaceful than any other election the country has had.



“Election 2020 will be better," he noted.





