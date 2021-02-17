Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

Shun handshaking for now - Adaklu NCCE Director

NCCE Adaklu District Officer, Francis Asamani embarks on public sensitization

Francis Asamani, Adaklu District Officer, National Centre for Civic Education (NCCE), on Tuesday appealed to Ghanaians to shun handshaking for now though it was part of their culture.



"If we are to succeed in our fight against the spread and eradication of coronavirus, we should try as much as possible to avoid handshakes, though it is part of our culture," he said.



Mr. Asamani who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Waya said: "We should all know that we are not in normal times."



He reiterated the need for all to comply with all the COVID-19 protocols even though some might be inconvenient to them.



Mr. Asamani told those who were still skeptical of the disease that it was real, contagious, and dangerous, that it was no respecter of persons.



He said it was only through compliance with the protocols that one could not be infected by the virus.



Mr. Asamani advised that every household in the District should have a Veronica bucket or Tippy taps and made handwashing a daily routine in the homes.



He said his outfit was using dusk and dawn broadcasts at Information Centres of all communities in the District to sensitise them on the virus.



He called on traditional rulers, opinion and religious leaders and Assembly members to collaborate with the NCCE for effective education and compliance with all the COVID-19 protocols in the District.



Mr. Asamani said their major challenge was lack of vehicle and appealed to the government and philanthropists to come to their aid as the district was vast.