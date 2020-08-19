Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Show what you've done with the monies you borrowed – Mahama to gov’t

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is raising questions about how the Akufo-Addo government has borrowed so much money and yet has nothing to show for it.



Addressing the Chiefs and people of Sogakpe in the South Tongu constituency as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region, Mr Mahama expressed concern that the government has very little to show for all the loans it has taken.



He explained that between 2013 – 2016, his administration borrowed a little over 54 billion Cedis and the record is there for all to see in the area of roads, schools, healthcare infrastructure, electricity, water, harbours and airports, among others.



“In four years, the Akufo-Addo government has borrowed more than 140 billion Cedis, so the simple question Ghanaians should ask is, what have you done with the money? Where are the schools, the roads, electricity, water, the hospitals, and harbours?” Mr Mahama queried.



The NDC’s presidential candidate noted that, “nobody progresses a nation by consuming. You progress a nation by investing in capital development and productivity and that is the vision I have”.



Mr Mahama mentioned his BIG PUSH agenda that will ensure massive investment in infrastructure development across sectors of the economy when he wins the 2020 presidential election.



Mr Mahama also re-stated his commitment to complete abandoned projects including roads, schools and hospitals.



He also said the new NDC government will work hard to complete the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools to eliminate the double track system in secondary education so that students can be in school at the same time and have extended contact period with their teachers.



“Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will also be improved and made free so that young people can graduate into the job market with employable skills”, he said.



For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Fievie Traditional area, Tobgui Agama Amatah, urged politicians who demonise and attack certain ethnic groups to end their divisive politics.

