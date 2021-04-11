Show what you are also doing to make Ghana better – Gabby tells critics of government

Politics of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said that it’s imperative people who highlight the wrongs with Ghana should also state what they can do to make the country better.



In Ghana, most elites use social media platforms to highlight the challenges in the country.



These individuals who highlight the problems of the country seldomly profer solutions to the problems they highlight on a daily basis.



But Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko believes that there is the need for such people to also look at the positives and challenge themselves to do something for the country.



In a post he shared on Facebook he said “Before you do what we do best, which is to use your social media to once again highlight what is wrong with Ghana, ask yourself, “what am I doing this week as a positive add on to nation building?”.