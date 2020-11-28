Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

Show us what you’ve done with GH¢154 billion debt – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of crippling Ghana with huge debts and has nothing to show for the “reckless borrowing.”



Addressing residents of Bimbilla, Mr. Mahama said Akufo-Addo "has nothing to show” after superintending over the borrowing of more money in four years than the country had borrowed since independence.



He said while the country had accumulated a total debt stock of GH¢122 billion between 1957 and 2016 when he left office, President Akufo-Addo had added about GH¢154 billion to the public debt in just four years.



“We left a debt of GH¢122 billion,” Mahama said. "Between 2017 and 2020, this government, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his Finance Minister have added to the debt, GH¢157 billion. The question is, 'what do you have to show for it?'”



He said beyond the debt accumulations being high, the President and his NPP government had imposed hardship on the Ghanaian people due to their bad policies.



He challenged the Akufo-Addo government to show proof to Ghanaians of how it utilised the borrowed funds, stating that unlike his tenure which was replete with visible and verifiable infrastructure projects, President Akufo-Addo has resorted to “throwing figures around” on what he had done and deceiving Ghanaians.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.