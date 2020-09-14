Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

Show us the red card when we fail to deliver promises - NDC

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the manifesto of the party has asked Ghanaians to show them the red card should they fail in implementing their promises.



He made the remarks when he was asked if these promises were not to hoodwink Ghanaians.



According to Mr. Nketiah, a manifesto and especially that of the NDC is a social contract with the people.



He said any government that promises Ghanaians but fails to deliver does not deserve to be retained in an election.



He assured Ghanaians the NDC has carefully designed the manifesto with inputs from various professional groups, citizens to capture their needs.



The party he stated engaged with the people and took time to selected the policies that are workable and factored it into the ‘People’s Manifesto’.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the chief scribe said the policies of the NDC are implementable.



He told Kwabena Agyapong, host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the NPP on the other hand contracted professionals to develop their manifesto for them.



He slammed them for failing to deliver on their campaign promises.



The National Democratic Party (NDC) last week Monday, September 7, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.



The event came off at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



Dubbed, was dubbed the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’.



Key amongst the promises were the 50% absorption of 2020/2021 tertiary fees for public universities, full scholarship for persons with disability and distribution of laptops for tertiary students.



Also, the party plans to extend free SHS to private schools, legalise Okada, pay assembly members monthly and cancel the teacher licensure exams.





