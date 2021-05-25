Show me one single interchange you have constructed - Agbodza Governs quizzes NPP

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

• Mr Agbodza said the ministry of roads and transport only repackaged the old contacts under the NPP and presented it to Ghanaians as a new initiative



• He said the NPP could not construct a single interchange in the last four years



• He noted that the NPP are only awarding contracts which they cannot finish before the end of 2024



The National Democratic Congress ranking member of Roads and Transport committee in parliament Kwame Governs Agbodza has questioned the numerous road contracts given out by the Akufo-Addo administration.



According to him, the ministry of roads and transport repackaged road contracts and delivered it to Ghanaians as new contracts.



Speaking at a press briefing in parliament prior to the commencement of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, sitting the Mr Governs Agbodza noted that, the government cannot finish the over 24 interchanges it has said it will construct before 2024.



“The ministry repackaged the old road contracts and presented it to us as their own idea. Show me one interchange you have constructed in the last four years, look at the circle interchange, the NDC did it, I know they will say they constructed the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange but that contract was awarded long ago under the NDC before we left office and I know they will soon make noise about the Pokuase interchange soon but that was secured under the NDC,” he said



He also noted that, the NPP cannot not finish all the road contracts they have awarded before 2024 since there are over 8,000 feeder toads to be constructed.



“There is no way the government can finish all these contracts before 2024, if they wanted to finish it, they should have done that before the end of 2020,” he added.