Politics of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

'Show me one secondary school you’ve built since you won' – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has challenged President Akufo-Addo to point to a secondary school you has constructed since he won power in 2016.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is “heavy” on giving promises but “low” on delivery.



“Ghanaians know what my track record is; my opponent comes nowhere near me. When we talk about credibility; who is more credible when it comes to delivery on social infrastructure, everyone knows who is credible.



“He (President Akufo-Addo) should show me one secondary school he has built or one hospital he has built in four years. It is easy to say that we have better credibility when it comes to infrastructure with our opponent,” the NDC presidential candidate told TV XYZ in an interview Sunday.



Meanwhile, the former President was on Friday installed as the Nkosouhene (Development Chief) of the Apesika Traditional area in the Kintampo South constituency of the Bono East region.



Under the stool name Nana Beyeman Kwame Ababio I, Mr. Mahama was taken through the customary rites by the Chief of Jema and Kyidomhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Nana Amponsah Gyan II.



Nana Amponsah Gyan II explained that the NDC presidential candidate deserves to be honoured as he undertook massive development projects in the area when he was the President of Ghana.



Speaking at a durbar held in honour of Mr Mahama, Nana Amponsah Gyan acknowledged projects such as roads, water and schools as some of the legacy projects of the then government of President Mahama.



The chief was however unhappy that the projects started during the Mahama administration have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government.



Nana Amponsah Gyan, therefore, urged his people to return the NDC to power by voting for Mr Mahama in the December 7 presidential election to enable him continue from where he left in 2016.



For his part, Mr Mahama expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Apesika for the honour bestowed on him.



He said when elected as president in the December 7 general elections, the next NDC government will complete all the abandoned projects.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.