Show consistency, dedication and passion about your work if you want to succeed - Business owners advised

Regional News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Business owners, artisans and other workers have been urged to demonstrate seriousness in what they do by subscribing to dedication, consistency, deliberateness and passion, thus provided they want to succeed and sustain for longer period. Simon Amoh, a senior regional sales manager at the MTN Northern sector has said.



According to him, the only way someone can succeed as an artisan, businessman or entity etc. is by demonstrating seriousness on the grounds of consistency, passion, dedication and being deliberate or vigilant.



He gave this advice during a free orientation programme for the Ahodwo branch of Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) in Kumasi as part of the telecommunication network's 'Yellocare' event. He said for people to succeed in what they do, it takes all the aforementioned key acts including record keeping.



Explaining the reason for which the programme was organised and made free for beneficiaries, Amo said MTN, as a company always consider it wise to give back to the society, and what they offered played part as the firm's social responsibility.



"There is always the need for people within the community to benefit from what you gain as a company and that is what we are doing. Surely, this is not the first or the last one we are doing", he said.



He further revealed that MTN had got three(3) foundation pillars which included health, economic empowerment and education.



According to him, this year's programme which was organised nationwide as part of its Yellowcare event, is under economic empowerment, and that is why a sensitisation programme was organised for these artisans on how they can utilise the modern technological space to advance their works.



He further revealed that members of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association were engaged on the need to keep records and accountability, how to treat customers and attract more customers, how to expand business, how to market their work or product via social media etc.



"For example, you can use your phone to browse on YouTube to explore new styles to upgrade yourself as a seamstress/ tailor. We have a way of doing that. You also need to relate well with your customers because they are going to be the ambassadors of your works. These were the things we taught them today because we know it's going to be very helpful, thus if and only if they put them into daily use", he said.



Meanwhile, some dressmakers and tailors who spoke to this reporter after the programme, thanked MTN for such a wonderful event. According to them, the programme had enlightened them on many things and they were grateful to the MTN officials for truly showing care.



Nicholas Amissah, who is the chairman of the Ahodwo zone of the GNTDA, said, he and his association members were going to utilise the educative programme to benefit themselves.



According to him, what MTN had offered them as part of the Yellowcare programme was very beneficial, and that they were going to apply them in their daily activities. He however thanked MTN and finally urged his members to explore the advice in their work.