Should a man of God engage in fraud? – NDC MP quizzes amid Kusi Boateng saga

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has waded into the allegations that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, as the Secretary of the Board, created multiple identities on the blind side of the state to gain benefits from the National Cathedral project.



In a Facebook post on Monday, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claimed that Mr Kusi Boateng used the name ‘Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’ to register a company (JNS Talent Centre Limited), which received payments from the National Cathedral Secretariat.



This, in his opinion, constitutes a conflict of interest, necessitating the preacher’s resignation in order to allow for investigations into what he claims is a fraudulent act.



Reacting to the allegations, Dr. Clement Apaak is wondering why the man of God would be engaged in the alleged fraud.



In his view, these are serious allegations that must be probed.



He also wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Registrar General to tell Ghanaians why a man of God could have multiple documents with the same biometrics.



”Same person born twice on separate days, has 2 different names, 2 different passports, 2 different TIN numbers? A man of God? A fraudster, YES. The Min for Foreign Affairs and the Registrar General must explain how the same individual with same biometrics got multiple documents!”



