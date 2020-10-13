Regional News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Shops remain closed in Sandema in protest of high robbery incidents

According to protesters, the rampant robbery activities have left them fearing for their lives

Correspondence from Upper East



Some major shops have remained closed in solidarity with protests against the surge in robbery incidents in Sandema.



Earlier, some youth and traders in the area took to the streets in their numbers to demonstrate against authorities whom they have accused of doing little to arrest the said criminals.



The protests led to the closure of all business activities in the town on the first day, as demonstrators matched, urging authorities to find lasting solutions.



Meanwhile, as residents continue to mount pressure on authorities, another robbery incident involving a Mobile Money vendor has been reported in Chuchuliga, a major town in the Builsa District.



The vendor was robbed of cash and other valuables at gunpoint in the late hours of 10th October 2020.



Shops and businesses, especially in the district capital, Sandema, have become targets of bandits who continue to terrorize, rob, and get away with the hideous crime.



GhanaWeb’s Upper East Regional Correspondent, Senyalah Castro, who has been monitoring developments, visited the town and has reported that some shops, especially in the main market are still closed.



He identified that other businesses despite the protests are still opened for operations.



Some business owners explained to GhanaWeb off-camera that they are operating to ensure that people are not deprived of basic needs such as food.



"I'm part of the demonstration. We have been with them since the beginning, but the thing is that we do not want the people to lack some items such as food and other important things when they want to buy them. So that is why I have opened my shop today. But my husband has joined them to the court in Navrongo," a shop owner said.





