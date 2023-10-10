Shops razed down by fire at Agormanor

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Eastern Region



A shop dealer and one other at Agomanor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region are counting their losses after a fire swept through their properties, leaving massive destruction in its trail.



The fire outbreak, which started around 11:30 hours ended up consuming everything in one of the shops amounting to over GHS 19,000.



Kwaku Emmanuel Hadjor, popularly known as Mr. Nobody whose shop was totally razed down by the inferno in an interview at the scene, told GhanaWeb that he was awoken by someone who spotted smoke emanating from his shop.



He disclosed that the blaze started as he took a nap in his room next to the shop, adding that it took the vigilance of a visitor to raise alarm to the fire.



“I was taking a rest in my room…a lady friend noticed that smoke was emanating from the shop…fire had engulfed my shop…it was very ferocious, neighbours helped put it out and personnel of the fire service arrived later to help put it out completely,” he said.



The victim who could not immediately explain the cause of the fire, lost valuables in the shop which he has operated for the past fifteen years.



Aside from operating it as a shoe-fixing shop, he also sold footwear, jerseys, sandals, and other items.



It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) stationed at Kpong, about an hour to reach the scene after a distress call was placed to Service to put out the blaze.



Municipal Fire Commander for Lower Manya Krobo, D.O.II Stanley Lamptey when contacted advised members of the public to try as much as possible to get fire extinguishers in their homes, shops, vehicles, and other properties to enable them to fight off fire outbreaks.



“…we also advise them to get fire extinguishers so that in case they’re around [during fire outbreaks] the immediate portable fire extinguisher can do because if you have a fire extinguisher you can do something before we arrive otherwise before you realize, all your items or properties is gone,” he said.