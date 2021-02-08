Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Shop attendant stakes GH¢7, 000 online betting with company sales

The accused spent GH?7,000 on bets

A 23-year-old salesman at a Fan Milk depot located at Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, has been arraigned before court for gambling with the company’s funds.



Saddick Amoah, the accused, is reported to have spent a total amount of GH¢7,000.00 from sales he made in betting with the hope that he would win and refund the money from the gains he makes.



According to the depot manager, Ms. Thelma Bortey, she detected that the said amount was missing and could not be accounted for while auditing their accounts. This informed her decision to report Mr. Amoah to the police for investigation into the missing money.



When interrogated, the accused confessed that he used the GH¢7,000.00 for online betting hoping that he would win and pay back before it could be detected, but his loss resulted in his inability to refund the money.



A Superintendent, Afrifa Akwasi, at the Ashaiman Circuit Court spoke on the matter in an interview with journalists. He said “Saddick Amoah was employed by someone in a Fan Milk depot in Ashaiman as a salesperson at the depot. Anybody who comes to make some purchases, he takes the money. So from time to time, he renders account to his employer.”



“Towards the end of the month of January, his superior asked him to render account to her. Anytime they call is made to him, he hesitates to respond. The manager then decided to report to the police since he was not forthcoming,” he continued



“When he was interrogated by the police, he opened up that he used the money in betting with the hope that if he wins he would refund the embezzled funds. Unfortunately for him, he lost. The police then decided to process him for court.”



“At the court, he did not admit his wrongdoing. The court, therefore, pronounced that someone bails him of an amount of GH¢10,000.00.” Superintended Afrifa narrated.



The case has been adjourned to March 3, 2021.



