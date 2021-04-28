Shop attendant stabbed to death at Lapaz

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A middle-aged man has allegedly been stabbed to death inside a Phone shop at Lapaz, a suburb of Accra.



Police say at about 8:00 am on Wednesday, a distress call was placed to the Lapaz station on the murder of the young man.



Sources say the man who was found lying in a pool of blood mostly spends the night in the phone shop close to the Lapaz Fidelity bank.



An eyewitness suspects the attack on the man’s life may have happened overnight.



Currently, the Tesano District Police Crime and Forensic Department is at the scene to convey the body and commence investigation on the incident.