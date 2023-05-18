Shop attendant granted bail over GH¢60,000

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: GNA

A shop attendant who allegedly stole boxes of cosmetic products from a businesswoman to establish her own shop has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



Perdicta Yeboah, who was charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty and was remanded.



When the case was called on Monday, May 15, 2023, Francis Annan Acquah, counsel for the accused person, prayed the Court to grant his client bail saying she had people of substance to stand as sureties.



He said, “My Lord, the accused person has been on Police inquiry bail and has not interfered with the Police investigation.



“I pray that you grant the accused person bail to stand trial to prove her innocence,” he added.



The prosecution did not oppose the bail application.



The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, therefore, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000.00 with two sureties.



It directed that one of the sureties be an income earner and the other be a Ghanaian.



The accused person was also directed by the Court to deposit her Ghana card at the Court registry.



Her accomplices, Bintu Mohammed, Charlotte Odamea, 25, Prince Ampomah, 20, and Jacob Oppong, 33, all shop attendants, were also charged with abetment of crime.



Odamea and Ampomah have pleaded not guilty and have also been granted GH¢50,000 bail each with two sureties each.



Mohammed and Oppong’s pleas were not taken because they were absent.



The case has been adjourned to June 1, 2023.



Earlier, Police Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, prosecuting, narrated to the Court that the complainant Madam Vivian Nkansah was⁹ a businesswoman and resided at Teshie while the accused persons were shop attendants in the complainant’s shop at Okaishie, Accra.



The prosecution said the complainant had a warehouse at Agbogbloshie, Okaishie, Teshie, and Agbleza.



The prosecution said in August 2022, the complainant took stock of the goods in her warehouses and shops and detected shortages of the cosmetics.



It said she kept an eye on the ground and observed the shop attendants.



The prosecution said in the course of time, the complainant had information on Yeboah indicating that she (Yeboah) had established a shop at Agbogbloshie and selling similar products.



The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and Yeboah was arrested.



The prosecution said during the investigation, it was found out that Yeboah had established three cosmetics shops at Cowlane near the Children’s Hospital, Mamprobi near Mamprobi Police Station, and Agbogbloshie.



It said all three shops were searched and cosmetics valued at GH¢60,352.35 belonging to the complainant were retrieved.



The prosecution said in Yeboah’s caution statement to the Police, she admitted stealing the complainant’s cosmetics to stock her shops.



It said Yeboah further disclosed that Odamea, Ampomah, and Oppong carried the stolen cosmetics to Mohammed for safekeeping for Yeboah’s driver to convey to her shops.