Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: GNA

Shop attendant gets 10 years for robbery

Akwasi Anokye Boateng, 24, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a shop attendant to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a student nurse.



Akwasi Anokye Boateng, 24, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.



His accomplice, only identified as Omega, is currently on the run.



Prosecuting, Police Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro, that Ms Tabitha Mensah, was the complainant who is a student nurse whilst Boakye, the convict lives at Aboabo, a suburb of Kumasi.



He said on February 21, 2021, at about 1530 hours, the complainant was walking from her dormitory to the classroom to study when the two attacked her on knife point, Boakye ordered her to hand over her cellular phone or else she would be killed.



The prosecution said in the process, Omega snatched the complainant’s Techno Spac 4air mobile phone valued GHC500.00, an earpiece valued GHC 10.00 and a cash of GHC10.00 and bolted.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said later in the day at about 1630 hours, the victim was going to lodge a complaint with the Kokofu Police station when she spotted Boakye in town and pointed him out to a witness in the case.



Prosecution said the convict was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Police and a formal report made.



He said in his cautioned statement, Boakye admitted the offence and confessed that the cell phone was with Omega who was at large.



Police said after investigation he was charged and put before Court.