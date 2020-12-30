General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Shock awaits NPP as Mahama will be declared President-elect – Solomon Nkansah

Solomon Nkansah is a former Communications Officer of the NDC

The former National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC party, Solomon Nkansah says Ghanaians especially members of the governing NPP should expect a great shock of their lives as John Mahama will be declared as President-elect of Ghana by the Supreme Court.



According to him, the Electoral Commission rigged the 2020 Presidential election for incumbent President Akufo-Addo when it was evidently clear that John Mahama rather won the election.



Addressing the NDC party supporters at Assin Fosu after a joint demonstration of Assin South, Assin Central, and Assin North Constituencies, Mr Nkansah said he’s confident that with the detailed work done by the NDC lawyers and the evidence available the Supreme Court will declare John Mahama as President-elect.



Meanwhile, Mr John Mahama says the NDC will continue to protest despite the party’s decision to file a petition to challenge the 2020 election results at the Supreme Court on December 30, 2020.



“The National Democratic Congress has decided to proceed to the Supreme Court to contest the results of the rigged elections of December 7. The decision follows a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party on Tuesday in Accra.



“While in court, the NDC will continue all legitimate actions, including protests, to demand the enforcement of the rule of law and protection of life and property of the good people of Ghana,” Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook Wednesday.



The National Executive Committee of the NDC approved the decision by the Flagbearer of the party John Mahama to challenge the results of the 2020 polls in court.



A statement by NEC Tuesday said they “The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress has met today to consider matters arising out of the recently-conducted general elections on 7th December 2020.



“The NEC decided that the NDC will contest the results of the rigged elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora. In addition, the party will continue all legitimate actions, including protestations, to press home its demands for the government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of properties before, during, and in the aftermath of the general elections.



The NDC’s commitment to the upholding of the Constitution and respect for human rights shall remain unshaken”.

