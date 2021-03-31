‘Shit bombing’ hits Amo Quayson Basic School in Tarkwa

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Pupils and Teachers of Amo Quayson Basic School in Tarkwa were welcomed by human excreta on Tuesday morning as they went to school.



Some unscrupulous people had defecated in the school and painted the headmaster’s office door, entrance, walls and floor with human excreta.



The perpetrators who were artistic enough use the excreta to write the word ‘good’ on one of the walls.



In addition to this, they broke into one of the classrooms and stole three ceiling fans.



According to sources anytime the school closes, some ‘wee’ smokers take over the school to carry on their ‘wee’ smoking acts.



Some teachers who are not comfortable with the situation in the school suspected some wee smokers for this barbaric act.



According to pupils and teachers, this is not the first time this is happening.



They called on authorities in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality to take steps to bring a lasting solution to the problem.



The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Director of Education, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah who visited the school was shocked upon seeing the act because lots of steps had already been taken some time ago to reduce the bad act.



According to him, the PTA was contacted when the act was on ascendency and they hired a security to take care of the school. Since that was done, it reduced.



He gave the assurance that since the bad act has begun again, the GES together with Municipal Assembly will find another way to clamp down on such unscrupulous people involved in that act.