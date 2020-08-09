Regional News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway supports the Queen of Sanitation with PPEs

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has presented some medical equipments and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Queen of Sanitation for onward presentation to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital against the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



The 10-year-old Ms Ed-Hillary Leeward, also known as the Queen of Sanitation promised the Foreign Affairs Minister, she will present the assorted hospital items to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital to help protect frontline health professionals, who are the doctors and nurses to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana.



The Queen of Sanitation with her Non-Governmental Organisation, African Youth and Children Achievers, has started a serious campaign to solicit for funds, PPEs and other hospital equipments to support the frontline health workers to enable them to continue caring for Ghanaians in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. .



Presentating the hospital items at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minsier said, she was very impressed about the numerous projects and activities undertaken by the Queen at this age of 10 years for mother Ghana and adviced other Organizations and institutions also to help support the Queen of Sanitation.



Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey encouraged Ms. Ed-Hillary Leeward, to do more as all her efforts gear towards building mother Ghana with her peers in the Sanitation, hygiene and health sectors, is very encouraging and appreciated by the government.



The Queen of Sanitation thanked the Foreign Minister and her team of workers at the ministry for their kind gesture and once again promised to donate the health items to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital as directed.



Ms Leeward has been at the forefront campaigning for good sanitation and hygienic practices in Ghana and offshore since she was 7 years old.



From 2018 till date, the Queen of Sanitation has helped Ghana in her own diverse ways to clear filths from our environment and helped supports the less privileged in the Ghanaian society.



Some of the projects spearheaded by the Queen in the past are, organized clean up exercise at Accra Borla Beach, Dansoman Beach to make the beaches attractive for tourist visitation as Ghana earns foreign exchange, cleaned Children's Hospital in Accra and also teamed up with the Project and Policy Officer at the European Union Delegation in Ghana, Ms Sussana Martins, to clean up the James Town Beach.



The Queen of Sanitation also helped to construct three boreholes for three villages in the Volta Region, while participating in radio and television shows to sensitise the Ghanaian public on good sanitation practices.



Last two years, the Sanitation Queen and the Amazing Grace Children Foundation (NGO) from the USA, the CEO Dr. Gloria Nimo brought in 35 health workers, including doctors and nurses, to Ghana to take care of the health needs of some vulnerable Ghanaians.



The Queen also participated in a program with Sibling's Keeper, an NGO from the USA as she educated the children at the event on waste segregation for recycling.

