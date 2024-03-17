Shift system piloted by courts an indication 24-hour economy is doable – Beatrice Annangfio

Politics of Sunday, 17 March 2024

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, Beatrice Annangfio has indicated that the implementation of the court shift system proves the 24-hour economy is doable.



Ghana’s Judiciary is piloting a shift system for some selected courts in Accra and the Eastern Region.



The move is to help deal with the backlog of court cases.



The shift system will start on March 25, 2024, and it is believed will help in the justice delivery system in the country.



Reacting to this move by the Judiciary, Beatrice Annangfio who is also a Lawyer indicated that it is proof that John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy is workable.



She indicated in a post shared on Facebook that this move will mean more people will get employed while justice delivery in Ghana becomes very swift.



When the NDC posited that the Courts will be part of the 24-hour economy, our friends in the NPP, many of whom don’t even know courtroom gymnastics laughed and mocked us.



Today, a two-shift system is being piloted. This means more judges, more clerks and more baillif’s may be employed to support the shift system.



It’s only a matter of time and the people 24-hour economy will make Ghana the gateway to Africa. Jobs, Jobs and more jobs.



24 HOUR ECONOMY IS THE GAME CHANGER.



JM is coming.



What's 24-hour economy



John Dramani Mahama who is leading the NDC in the 2024 elections has promised to implement a 24-hour economy policy.



He is of the view that running a three-shift system will open up the economy and also help in dealing with youth unemployment.



Mahama has indicated that he will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.



He says that a new NDC administration will work urgently to equip the youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.