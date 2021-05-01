Sheikh IC Quaye, Daniel S.M. Torto grace TUDEC’s annual Dialogue and Peace Iftar

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ibrahim Yusif, Contributor

TUDEC’s annual Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner and Award Ceremony took place on Thursday 29th April, 2021. This year being its 9th edition was organized in collaboration with the National Peace Council. The evening commenced with the breaking of the fast as in accordance with the Muslim tradition.



Sheikh I.C. Quaye, the Chairman of the Hajj Committee and Rt. Rev. Daniel S.M. Torto of the Anglican Diocese of Accra ushered in the event with a Muslim and Christian prayer respectively.



The night was graced with the presence of quite a number of dignitaries who had come to witness and be part of this august gathering amongst which were Mr. Michael Nsowah (Chairman of the Ghana Education Service Council) and who was also the Chairman for the night, Alhaji Mohammed Munira Limuna (Former Agric Minister), Rt. Lt. Col. Ahmed Umar Sanda, Rear Admiral Tahiru, Sheikh Armeyawo (Spokesperson for Chief Imam), Dr. Nabil Nuamah (Medical practitioner at 37 Military Hospital), Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe (Presiding Bishop of the Western West Africa Episcopal District), Prof. Nii Nortey Botchway (Counsel-Global Trade & Export Controls), Mohammed Kamil (Representative of Imam Awal Shuaib), as well as representatives of institutions such as NCCE, Christian Council of Ghana, National Peace Council, A.M.E. Zion Church, and a host of others.



Due to the strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols only a limited number of individuals could be called upon to attend this event.



The speakers for the event all hammered on the need to appreciate one another as individuals and to always choose dialogue as our first step in every problem-solving issue. They explained the need to love one another and to be selfless in everything we do.



Additionally, they all agreed that here in Ghana we get to enjoy peaceful-coexistence amongst us no matter the community one finds himself in, be it Christian, Muslim or Traditional. In general Ghanaians are very hospitable and accommodating, two crucial traits necessary for people to be able to co-exist.



The second part of the night was the award ceremony that sought to recognize individuals in society for their dedicated service and leadership role in championing peace and unity. The recipients of the award for this year were the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Presiding Bishop of the Western West Africa Episcopal District, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe and Sheikh Imam Awal Shuaib (Imam of Greater Accra Dagomba Community).



In conclusion the chairman for the event, Mr. Michael Nsowah admonished everyone to be accommodating of the different religions we practice and to always remember to look out for one another.







