Sheela Sakyi's race against Adwoa Safo for Dome Kwabenya seat heats up

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner Sheela Sakyi Oppong has thrown her hat into the political ring, announcing her intention to vie for the Dome Kwabenya parliamentary seat under the banner of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dailyguidenetwork.com reports.



This decision sets the stage for a potentially intense showdown with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has held the constituency since 2012 and remains determined to represent it.



Sakyi Oppong currently serves as the Head of Strategic Planning and Implementation and Legal Advisor at the Office of the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.



In addition, she holds the position of Head of the Rebecca Foundation, showcasing her commitment to public service and her impressive credentials.



With a background in law and economics, Sakyi Oppong brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both the private and public sectors to her campaign.



Her professional journey includes a role as the Private Sector Development Policy Advisor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, where she facilitated business relationships between Ghanaian and Dutch companies.



She has also provided legal counsel to various private and public sector clients during her tenure with S.K. Boafo & Co.



However, her bid for the Dome Kwabenya seat promises to be a formidable challenge, as Sarah Adwoa Safo has enjoyed significant electoral success in the past.



Safo's track record within the NPP, including her previous role as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, underscores her influence within the party.



The impending battle between these two strong-willed women, along with Mike Oquaye Jnr, will undoubtedly draw attention.



NAY/WA



