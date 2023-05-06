'She wouldn't hurt a fly' - Family of Ghanaian lady killed in Brixton mourns

Diasporia News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

31-year-old Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey was confirmed dead on May 1 after she was attacked by a man in Brixton, Metropolitan Police confirmed earlier this week.



Johanita, had gone out to get a birthday gift and was returning to an apartment where she lived with her parents and grandmother when the attacker struck.



The family have released a moving tribute to the sickle cell campaigner who spent time between Ghana and Togo doing advocacy work.



They said:



“We are devastated by the news of the passing of our daughter. Johanita was a smart, dedicated, and loving girl who always helped anyone. She hasn’t got one bad bone in her body. She wouldn’t hurt a fly. We can’t believe a senseless crime like this has happened as we can’t imagine who would do this to her.



“Our hearts are completely broken and will not understand why someone would take our beautiful girl away from us, she will forever be in our hearts as we will carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did,” the message read.



Police confirmed that specially trained officers continue to provide support to Johanita’s family.



Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man, Mohammed Nur has appeared before the Crydon Magistrate Court (Friday, May 5) in connection with the murder.



He answered only to bio details on his first appearance before being remanded into custody by the judge.



Due to the crime being indictable, he is expected to be arraigned before a higher court, Old Bailey next week.



A BBC report said of Nur's charges: "Mohamed Nur is accused of her murder and possession of an offensive weapon.



"Mr Nur, 33, is also accused of another count of possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm to three people, last Saturday.



"The Metropolitan Police said two women and a man suffered slash injuries in Town Hall Parade, Brixton Road and Acre Lane in Brixton during a one-hour period."



