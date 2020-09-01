General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

She is good material – Ivor Greenstreet on Samia Nkrumah’s independent candidate ambitions

Flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet, has endorsed the capabilities of Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s first president; Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Samia Nkrumah has declared her intentions to contest as an independent candidate in the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Jomoro Constituency after winning the seat previously on the ticket of the CPP.



Commenting on this development in an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Greenstreet who is leading the CPP in the upcoming general elections said he cannot independently ascertain the reasons behind her decisions but is certain about her competence.



“We’ve been busy with our own internal arrangements, organisations and activities and so now that new leadership is in place, perhaps, some may reach out to her behind the scenes to see what her real intentions, motives and directions may be,” he said.



“Certainly” he added, “she is good material, dedicated, hardworking and a lovely lady. I worked with her as secretary so I liked her very much, just that, I decided to challenge her as a presidential candidate and I beat her so since then we have not been the way we used to be but it’s normal in life, these things happen.”



Meanwhile, Samia Nkrumah says her comeback is not a selfish ambition but to get Jomoro the right representation in Parliament as well as help uphold Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy.



“I’m not a stranger to the Jomoro constituency and my past achievements speak for themselves. What I think is important to remember is why some of us are in politics? It’s not about selfish ambition at all but our ambition is closely linked with the people’s needs and aspirations. If I felt that Jomoro had leadership or an MP who performed better, I would not have been contesting. That is the number one reason.



And number two is that I’m doing this political work because I represent a legacy,” she stated.

