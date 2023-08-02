She did not kill her husband - Relative of late Rev. Boakye defends widow

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

A very close nephew of the late Rev. Anthony Boakye, Founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, has said that it is untrue that the widow of his uncle did not kill him as has been claimed.



Kwame Antwi, speaking with Abro GH TV on YouTube, explained that the information too that Rev. Mrs. Margaret Boakye hid her late pastor from people is also wrong.



He added that he knows this because his mother was constantly with the late Rev. Anthony Boakye during his last days when his health was failing him.



“When my uncle got sick, my mother and I were the ones who were called and told about his situation and that was when we picked a car and travelled to Accra. We then sent him to the hospital, together with his wife. As for my mother, 24/7, she was going to and fro to the hospital with his wife.



“This was when people said she (the wife) had gone to hide Rev. Boakye from people but that is false. Nobody went to hide him. And if anyone says that then they are telling lies. He was sent to the hospital… on the night this thing happened, he was sent to the hospital but the doctor had to refer them to a bigger hospital. It was late so he was brought home… she then told me that with the way her husband is popular, they did not want to leave him in a hospital and attract people there so he had to be kept at home.



“At the hospital, his wife had wanted to get him a special ward so that nobody comes to take pictures of him and post on social media but that didn’t work so she rather arranged for doctors to be coming to the house, and I was there with my mother,” he explained.



Kwame Antwi further explained that it is the church of the late Rev. Anthony Boakye, and some members of his family, who have been conniving to stop his widow from being present at the funeral.



“The plan was for the Ankobiahene to unite the family and the church for peace to reign, but the church, the children and some of the family members have planned not to allow her to be there. The two were never divorced… they don’t want the woman at the funeral because they claim she killed the man, which is not the case,” he added.



