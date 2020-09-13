General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Shatta Wale doesn’t deserve GH¢2m Exim Bank cash but your grandmother does? – Kwasi Aboagye

The argument that Shatta Wale does not deserve the GH¢2m Ghana Exim Bank cash said to have been paid him for a brand ambassadorial deal is hogwash, radio presenter Kwasi Aboagye has suggested.



Ras Mubarak, a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) early on this week alleged that Ghana Exim Bank has paid GH¢2 million to the dancehall artiste to promote Made in Ghana products. Popular Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, known popularly as Agya Koo, also received an undisclosed sum of money for same.



At the PAC hearing on Wednesday, September 9, the Kumbungu lawmaker indicated that it was strange for Ghana Exim Bank to pay such an amount of money to an artiste.



He told GhanaWeb on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in an exclusive interview that in the coming days, top executives of Ghana Exim Bank will be invited again to the Public Accounts Committee to provide better particulars for the monies the bank has dished out.



“This is an unfolding story, this is something that we want to get to the bottom of. We intend inviting Exim bank back if the Chair of the committee so approves…it will be interesting to know if the Ghana EXIM dished out the money to run campaign for the ruling government. But I don’t know and I don’t want to prejudice it.



“But I also find it interesting that just about the time that these monies have been paid, we are all of a sudden hearing more praises onto the ruling establishment. It tells you that something is amiss,” he said.



The development triggered dissenting reactions from a section of the public with some stating without equivocation that Shatta Wale does not deserve ‘huge’ an amount.



Kwasi Aboagye, a renowned entertainment show host pooh-poohed the argument when the issue was tabled for discussion on his show, Saturday. The Peace FM presenter said he would not centre the discussion on whether Shatta Wale who has a profound audience appeal deserves the said money or not.



“Spare your breath,” he told Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, a pundit who was eager to justify why Shatta Wale truly deserved the amount. “Don’t waste your time. Why doesn’t he deserve it? So to speak, does your grandmother rather deserve it?”

