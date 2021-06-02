Shareholders in Ekumfi schooled on importance of census

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: GNA

Stakeholders at Ekumfi in the Central Region have been schooled on the importance of census and the need for residents to get ready to be counted for credible data to facilitate the country’s development.



Participants at the programme, comprising traditional leaders, the clergy, youth groups, civil society organisations, law enforcement agencies, market women, driver unions and assembly members were sensitised on the Ghana Statistical Service’s preparedness towards the census.



The countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHS) Night in the District was launched at Essarkyir, the district capital, with the slogan, “You Count, Get Counted”.



Mr Bernard Bright Grant, the Acting District Chief Executive for Ekumfi, said the census would be the first to use tablets and the internet to provide the country with credible data for policy making and development.



To ensure that no one was left behind, the census would cover all persons in the district, including the less privileged and the disadvantaged in all communities, he said.



"It behoves on us as a people, both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians ….in the country on the census night (Sunday, June 27), to be ready to welcome the census officials into our communities to provide the necessary information to the enumerators,” he said.



Reverend Dr Mark Nii Lamptey, the District Census Chairman, said persons and structures in the country would be counted to provide updated information for the socio-economic, demographic and housing conditions of the population.



As a result, from June 13 to 20, enumerators would visit to write serial numbers on the walls to identify structures and those without numbers by June 20, must get the centres informed.



Mr Prince Kwame Newman, the District Census Implementation Committee Chairman, pledged the Assembly's commitment to addressing the various data gaps needed for effective planning of sectoral programmes at the district level.



"Let’s all be ambassadors of the exercise by disseminating the message and knowledge we have acquired in connection with the census to our community members to fully support the Assembly for a successful 2021 Population and Housing Census," he said.