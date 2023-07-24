Shaping society through illustrations - The story of the Ansahs

Regional News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: Scribe News

It is common for parents to organize parties to celebrate the birthdays of their children. However, for Ghanaian playwright, Kobina Ansah, and his wife, Elorm Ansah, celebrating their son's birthday comes in an extraordinary way.



They have chosen to celebrate the birthday of their son, Animuonyam, through illustration books in their bid to produce children's content that will shape the minds of the future generation. Last year, the Ansahs launched 'Animuonyam, The Bully Stopper' on Animuonyam's first birthday. This year, they are launching 'Animuonyam and The Queer Man' to celebrate his second birthday.



The couple believes that if society is bent on raising adults who will change the African narrative, it must begin with intentionally raising a different breed of children.



The contents of their illustration books, thus, have been carefully created to tackle peculiar issues of children, especially those often not spoken about yet have so much influence on the manner of adults children later become. According to the couple, aside leaving a lasting legacy for children, the unique concept of celebrating birthdays through books boosts the their reading culture and reforms their mindset.



While 'Animuonyam The Bully Stopper' tackles bullying among children, the couple's new book, 'Animuonyam and The Queer Man', tackles child sexual abuse.



Gradually, the couple hopes to tackle a social canker year after year in their effort to shape society. The launch of 'Animuonyam and The Queer Man' is slated August 12 to 19, 2023 at Bethel Baptist Church (Dansoman) and Central Assemblies of God (Takoradi) in Ghana.