‘Shameful lie’ for Mahama and NDC to say Akufo-Addo abandoned E-Blocks - Veep's spokesperson

Economic Advisor to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako

Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has dismissed assertions by former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo abandoned the E-block projects started during the former's tenure.



Describing the claim as "shameful", he disclosed that the previous administration was able to construct only 29 out of the 200 promised E-block projects in 4 years, but the NPP under Nana Akufo-Addo has so far added 27 additional E-block projects.



“It is shameful for Mr Mahama and the NDC communicators to lie to Ghanaians that the Akufo-Addo government has abandoned the E-block projects started by the former President,” he chided.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Dr Gideon Boako pontificated that the current administration has shown good faith with the people of Ghana and Ghanaians will definitely show their appreciation by giving the NPP another 4 more years to continue with their good works.



Touching on who holds the bragging rights to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the economic advisor to the Vice President said every Ghanaian knows that the implementation of that policy started in 2017 under President Akufo-Addo; and even cited how schools in the northern part of the country were closed down due to the NDC’s government inability to pay feeding grant.



“As at 2015, feeding grant was not being sent to educational facilities to the extent that in the northern part of the country some schools were closed and so we shouldn’t waste time discussing who birthed the Free SHS policy”, he stated.

