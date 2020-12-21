Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Shame unto you if you voted against me - Hawa Koomson to NPP supporters

Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson

MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson has taken New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to the cleaners for voting against her in the parliamentary election.



The legislator said it was unfortunate that some party supporters voted against her in the polls due to some trivial issues.



Addressing a gathering over the weekend, the MP who is also the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, said shame unto all those who voted against her because she did not give them money or other material things.



She decried how some party supporters haboured hatred against her, campaigned against her and voted against her candidature.



She said the party nearly lost the seat and presidency due to disunity and disloyalty.



Mavis Hawa Koomson underscored the need for the party supporters to continue having faith in the party.



“We nearly lost the presidency, we nearly lost because of selfishness and greed. If we love the party, we should support it with love and unity. We should not allow pain and disunity to destroy the party. We should not say because Hawa Koomson shared handkerchiefs and did not give me, I will not vote for her. We should not say Hawa Koomson did not give me money so I will not vote for her, shame unto you,” she stated.



She called for continuous support for the party at all levels do they will continue to remain in office to transform Ghana.

