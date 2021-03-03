General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Shame unto you - Afia Pokuaa berates NDC supporters who politicized coronavirus vaccine

Television and radio personality, Afia Pokuaa

Television and radio personality, Afia Pokuaa, otherwise known as Vim Lady, has berated some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for politicizing the arrival and enrollment of coronavirus vaccines in the country.



This was after the former President, John Dramani Mahama got vaccinated with the vaccine.



Mr. Mahama took part in the vaccination exercise with his spouse, Lordina Mahama at the Police Hospital on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



Prior to this development, a section of the Ghanaian populace, notably, sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have politicized the arrival and the enrollment of coronavirus vaccines. While some expressed reservations about its efficacy, others said the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race.



In a tweet, however, Vim Lady remarked that those NDC supporters who tried to politicize the COVID-19 vaccine should bow down their heads in shame.



She hurled praises on the former President over his stance to get vaccinated despite the negative comments by his party supporters.



"God bless Mahama and shame to those NDC supporters who tried to do politics with this vaccine." Her tweet berated.







