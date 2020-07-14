General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Shame on you - PPP's Nana Ofori rebukes Wontumi, others

Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has slammed members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghanaians who have resorted to character assassination in addressing the personality of the NDC flagbearer's Running Mate.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Executive Committee and Council of Elders unanimously accepted former Education Minister, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate for the party's flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang's Vice Presidential candidacy has been vehemently challenged by some leaders and members of the ruling NPP.



Some leading members like the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi likened Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang to a spiritual doctor (Mallam) and others also in criticizing her have suggested she's not fit to be Vice President in Ghana.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Nana Ofori Owusu bemoaned the attempts to denigrate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and advised her critics to refrain from the use of invectives in assessing her potency to whether or not clinch victory for former President Mahama, come December 7th Presidential elections.



"People were saying some pretty nasty things. First of all, our culture frowns on speaking nasty things about a woman for offering herself for high leadership. We must condemn these things. We need to talk about the record of the person, her history, life and existence . . . Those are the things I'd like us to focus on and no matter who you are, as a Ghanaian, if someone makes disparaging remarks about some other person, you need to rise up and speak out," he said.



He also made an implicit call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to bring his government officials and NPP members to order by addressing the politics of insults that has characterized the candidacy of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stressing if the President indeed is committed to ensuring sanity and civility in his government, then "Charity begins at home".



Nana Ofori Owusu further commended his party, the Progressive People's Party, for esteeming women in Ghana's politics.



"We, the Progressive People's Party, have made conscious effort that women are our partners of development . . . We have been leading the way that women should become part of Ghana politics at the national level," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.









