Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Shai Osudoku MP commiserates with bereaved family of murdered 19-year old girl

When the MP visited the berreaved family

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Shai Osudoku constituency Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo has visited the family of the 19-year-old girl, Juliette Obu who was murdered some weeks ago at Doryumu.



She expressed her sympathy to the bereaved family and assured them of her support in this difficult time.



As the MP for the constituency, she advised the youth of the area to assist the police in their investigations to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murder to book.



The head of the family suspects their daughter was murdered for rituals.



He confirmed that Juliette was in the company of her twin sister and a prime suspect, who was the deceased’s boyfriend few minutes before her demise.



He also explained to the entourage that there have been several kidnapping syndicates at the Dodowa Forest and pleaded with MP to collaborate with the District Police command to look into the situation.