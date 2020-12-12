Regional News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: GNA

SfL graduates 40 community volunteer teachers

A photo of the community volunteer teachers

School for Life (SfL), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has graduated 40 community volunteer teachers to support teaching and learning in two districts in the Northern region.



The volunteer teachers were attached to schools in 20 communities in the Tolon and Kumbungu districts to enhance academic performance in the beneficiary communities.



The training, which started in August 2019 to December this year, was part of the SfL’s Community Volunteer Teachers (CVTs) Programme.



The programme is funded with support from the Department for International Development (DFID) through its Small Charities Challenge Fund, Ghana Bankers Association, Book Aid International and Nyab Pisigu Lana Andani Alhassan, Chief of Pisigu Community.



It is being implemented in partnership with the Teach to Teach International, a United Kingdom (UK)-based organisation.



It would build the capacities of young people to become volunteer teachers to augment teacher-pupil ratios in beneficiary districts.



Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Wedad Sayibu, Programmes Director at SfL, said the CVTs Programme was designed to provide inclusive learning and teaching environment for students, particularly girls, in hard to reach rural communities, out-of-school children and Persons with Disability (PWDs).



Sharing some successes chalked so far, she said, the mid-line evaluation conducted barely eight months after the start of the programme revealed that, out of 147, that is 70 girls and 77 boys assessed, 45 per cent and 52 per cent respectively were proficient and competent in literacy as against the baseline results of 26 per cent and 47 per cent respectively.



She said the CVTs were effective at applying the basic pedagogies in teaching and learning process for improved learning outcomes.



“This has led to the increase in the performance of pupils and that shows the effectiveness of the programme in the promotion of quality teaching and learning,” she said.



Mr Atua Akanki Cudjoe, a Community Teacher Volunteer, who spoke on behalf of the other volunteers, said they had received professional teacher training skills through the CVTs Programme.



He added that they had improved on the educational needs of children in beneficiary communities.



Nyab Pisigu Lana Andani Alhassan, Chief of Pisigu Community, lauded the SfL and its partners for the initiative.



He said CVTs programme had improved the learning outcomes of the pupils in his community.

