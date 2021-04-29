Sexuality is a private affair, keep it so - Ursula advises LGBTQ community

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Sandra Frimpong, Contributor

The Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has advised the LGBTQ community to keep their activities private as Ghanaians cannot be compelled to accept a practice which is culturally and socially abhorrent.



In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Fm, she noted that Ghanaians are not expressive and do not fondle their partners in public. Adults can do whatever they like in the privacy of their homes but should not force their sexual preferences down anyone’s throat.



She admitted that she is still friends with her first boyfriend and also stated that the practice of "supi" was commonplace in many boarding schools during her time.



She said at that youthful stage of a girl’s life, there is the proclivity to explore one’s sexuality which is just a passing phase. It was also seen as a harmless adventure .



“You’re exploring your sexuality, so you do all kinds of silly things growing up. Thank God there was no social media when we were growing up to leave a permanent record of some of the crazy things we did…” she said



She however charged the youth to grow out of the crazy things and be useful to the society.