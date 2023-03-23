Sexual harassment: Court orders applicant to serve bank with written submissions

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has ordered lawyers of the former National Service person, Deborah Seyram Adablah to serve lawyers of the First Atlantic Bank with their written submissions.



Adablah who is the plaintiff has filed a writ alleging sexual harassment against Ernest Kwesi Nimako, Director of Finance of the bank.



Following the action, the First Atlantic Bank has requested that its name be withdrawn from the lawsuit filed by the former NSS worker.



In the application dated January 24, this year, the First Atlantic Bank requested that seven paragraphs of the writ be dismissed “on the ground that they disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant”.



It contends that Paragraphs 7,8,9,10,11,31,32,33,34,36 and 37 which were requested to be excluded comprise portions of the writ that accuse the bank of watching on for female workers being harassed sexually by senior male officers of the bank.



The Court presided by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu on February 16, directed the parties to file their written submission for the court to take a decision.



However in court on Thursday, March 23, 2023 counsel for the plaintiff Mohammed Atta, told the court that they filed their written submission on March 21.



Counsel for the first Respondent Ama Oppku Amponsah while confirming that they have been served with the written submissions of the plaintiff, told the court that they intend to file a supplementary affidavit to their submissions.



The application to file a supplementary affidavit to their earlier one was opposed by the plaintiffs.



Meanwhile, lawyers for the second respondent – First Atlantic Bank told the court that they have not been served.



The High Court (General Jurisdiction) presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu has since ordered the plaintiff and his lawyers to ensure that the bank is served with the written submission.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that the case has been adjourned to April 6.



The substantive case alleging sexual harassment would be dealt with after this preliminary application.