Regional News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sex-crazed NHIA manager under fire over leaked tape of him pestering nurse for sex

play videoThe male voice feared something may happen to him if denied the sexual favour [File photo]

His libido had reached a crescendo but his plea to have sexual satisfaction was turned down. Despite the incessant attempts to cajole the lady into granting his request, access was denied.



Not even was a counter plea from the lady who claims to be in a serious relationship with a man of God was able to douse the sexual desire of her pursuer who then throws in another request.



“Let’s go and sit over there so that I’ll just suck it. Over even if you want, Lemme lick; lemme just lick your vagina,” he begged to which the lady replied, “Manager, it’s not good.”



The man who had commuted from his residence to the lady's through a motorbike with high anticipation for pleasure retorted: “Just do me this singular favour. If you don’t do this favour and anything happens to me, I won’t forgive you. I will never forgive you if you don’t do me just this favour."



The story has been captured in a 21-minute audio clip and has been attached to a petition to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



The petitioner, Doreen Smith, a nurse working at the Soma CHPS Compound at the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region claims the audio is a record of what ensued between her and Mahama Sankara, Manager of Sawla NHIA.



According to 3news.com, the nurse has petitioned NHIA to investigate the district manager for “sexual assault” and “attempted rape”.



In her account of the events, Miss Doreen Smith alleged Mr. Sankara had come to the CHPS compound at about 9:00am July 8 under the guise of “monitoring” but turned around to make sexual advances at her.



She said even though Mr. Sankara did not succeed in having sexual intercourse with her, he fingered her in the process of struggling with him when the advances became intense.



“However, when we got into the facility, Mahama Sakara (the Sawla NHIA Manager) started making sexual demands. Upon several pleading that I was engaged to a man, Mr Sakara engaged me in a struggle to have sex with me. In the process, his (Sakara) fingers entered my vagina but could not have sexual intercourse with me,” part of her petition read.



Doreen says she has since reported the issue to the police and the District Health Directorate.



“This incident was reported to the Sawla Police Station on the 9th of July, 2020 pending investigation. Equally, I have reported the incident of this attempted rape and sexual harassment to Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Health Directorate.”





