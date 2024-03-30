Several kiosks housing squatters burnt at Kasoa New Market

Regional News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

At least 10 kiosks that accommodate squatters at Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region have been burnt.



The fire started on Thursday, March 29, 2024, around 7:00 PM and lasted for an hour before the arrival of fire service personnel.



Fire from the burning of rubbish by some market women is believed to have caused the incident.



The fire destroyed items including fridges, televisions, clothes and other materials.



The victims are appealing to the government to support them.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East Municipality, Anita Love Obo Amisah, said the Assembly will work hard to find a lasting solution to the issue of squattering, as many of the squatters are into social vices.