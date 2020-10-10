General News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: GNA

Seventeen Presidential aspirants file nomination to contest for December 7 elections

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

As of Friday, October 9, which marked the end of the filing of nominations, a total of 17 presidential aspirants have put themselves up to contest for the presidential election in December 2020.



Three of the Presidential Aspirants who filed the nominations are hoping to go as independent candidates when cleared by the EC, while 14 are aspirants from political parties.



The process, which began on Monday, saw three aspirants presenting on Tuesday, two on Wednesday, seven on Thursday and five on Friday, which is the close of the exercise.



Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission who announced the close of the exercise said the technical and Information Technology teams tasked to scrutinise the forms would submit their report on Monday.



She said the result of those who would qualify for the next stage would be announced to the public next week.



The independent aspirants are; Mr Alfred Kwame Walker, Mr Kofi Koranteng and Carl Asare Morgan.



The rest are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, of the Ghana Union Party, Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party, Former President John Dramani Mahama and Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party.



The others are; Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party, Dr Hassan Ayariga of All People’s Congress, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Conventions People’s Party, Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of Great Consolidated Popular Party, and Mr Akwesi Addea Odike, of United Progressive Party and Mr Kwasi Busumbru of People’s Action Party.



The rest are Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party, Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana and Mr David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera of the People’s National Convention.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.