Seven-year-old chieftaincy dispute in Kwahu Nkwatia ends as Nana Boamah Ayiripe III swears oath

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Boamah Ayiripe III has sworn the oath of allegiance and office before Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II.



This symbolic act not only confirms his legitimacy as the Chief of Kwahu Nkwatia, but also marks the end of a tumultuous seven-year chieftaincy dispute that plagued the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region, graphic.com.gh reports.



Following the passing of Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV in 2016, a sixty-year reign that set the stage for tradition and custom, the elders of Kwahu Nkwatia embarked on a journey to find a worthy successor.



The nomination and selection process identified two distinguished individuals: Samuel Boamah Danso, CEO of KOFSAM Pharmacy; and Nana Yaw Asante, as candidates for the revered Kwahu Nkwatia stool.



The twist in this saga came when the once instrumental Queen Mother, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II, who played a pivotal role in Nana Boamah's installation, later contested his legitimacy along with nine others.



The report added that legal battles unfolded at the Judicial Committee of the Kwahu Traditional Council and the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



Initially ruled against, they found success at the regional level, compelling Nana Boamah and his elders to appeal to the National House of Chiefs.



A five-member committee, chaired by Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, delivered a unanimous judgment in favor of Nana Boamah Ayiripe III and his elders, bringing a definitive end to the dispute.



On Memenda Dapaa, January 6, 2024, a significant date in the Akan calendar, the chief and his elders swore the oath of allegiance, solidifying his position as the legitimate leader, the report added.



The subsequent Akwasidae, January 7, 2024, witnessed an interdenominational thanksgiving church service in Nkwatia, where Nana Boamah Ayiripe III emphasized unity for development.



The Church of Pentecost's Prophet Foster K. Aniakwaa, as guest speaker, urged the community to prioritize Nkwatia's development.



His advice extended to politicians, cautioning against influencing votes with money, emphasizing the importance of informed and principled choices.



Residents of Nkwatia celebrated the swearing-in ceremony, marking the end of a prolonged chieftaincy dispute that had adversely affected lives and property.



NAY/AE