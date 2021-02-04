Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Seven remanded into police custody for alleged murder

The suspects have been arrested to assist in police investigations

The Asante Mampong District Court presided over by Mr. David Kwaku Ahiadu has remanded seven (7) people into Police custody for one month for allegedly causing murder to 31-year-old Francis Duah a.k.a Koo Moosi whom they accused of stealing a goat.



The suspects include Selina Agiba 30 years a mobile banker, Owusu Ampratwum a.k.a Yaw Owusu 42 years Mason, Agyekum Gideon 17 a final year student of SHS, Salifu Amos 29 Mason, Abdulia Atenkawan 20 years who is also a final year SHS student, Amos Awenkanad 27 a driver, and Alhassan Bulsa 70 unemployed.



In the prosecution, Inspector Waja said, complainant Akua Bema reported to Mampong Police to the effect that on Thursday 28th January 2021 her brother Francis Manu a.k.a Koo Moosi was beaten up by Selina Agiba and some men at New Daamana suburb in Mampong for allegedly stealing a goat. Victim Francis Duah (Koo Moosi) who fell unconscious was rushed to Mampong Government Hospital for treatment but died on Friday 29th January 2021 whilst receiving treatment. The body was deposited at the same hospital morgue waiting for autopsy.



On Monday, February 1, 2021, police arrested suspects to assist police in investigations.



After hearing the fact of the matter Mr. David Kwaku Ahiadu the Presiding judge did not take their plea and remanded them into Police custody to help police in investigations and reappear on March 3, 2021.



The court charged them with murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal offense Act, 1960 (ACT 29).