Seven-member committee inaugurated to ensure development of Dome

The Dome Community near Kuano in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region has formed a seven-member Town Development Committee (TDC) to strategise to get the needed social amenities for the town to improve the living conditions of residents.



Nana Appiah Bediako, Krontihene of Dome, at a meeting to introduce the members to the people, called on them to conduct their activities with decorum and lead exemplary lives to enhance their work.



The Committee has Mercy Kuttouv, a former government appointee for the Kuano Electoral Area of the Ayensuano District Assembly, as the Chairperson.



Nana Bediako, also the Patron of the Committee, advised the members to avoid negative practices that would go contrary to the ethics and regulations of their duties.



He charged them to collaborate with the chiefs and the people so as to provide a focal point for discussing plans to bring development to the town and also help make recommendations to the District Assembly for assistance.



The Krontihene urged the people to cooperate with the Committee members to bring sanity and development to the town.



“It is your responsibility to ensure commitment, dedication, respect and fairness in your approach to work,” Nana Bediako admonished the committee members.

