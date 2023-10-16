Seven communities in Ellembelle lament over poor telecommunications network, other social amenities

Regional News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region:



Residents of seven communities in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have lamented over poor telecommunications networks in their communities and other social amenities.



The communities faced with these challenges are Ngabawe, Ayawora, Kanokwari, New Sanfo, Asempaneye, Atababo, and Onsonyameye.



These communities are known to be cocoa and rubber growing areas.



Residents in the aforementioned communities are compelled to climb hills and trees to enable them to receive and make phone calls.



It was disclosed to the correspondent that trained teachers have been refusing postings to teach in schools in the communities due to the poor telecommunications network in the areas.



GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent experienced the poor state of the road in Ayawora, Ngabawe, Onsonyameye, New Sanfo, and Asempaneye.



Some residents who spoke to the correspondent appealed to the various telecommunications companies to come to their aid.



They stated that if they get a good and quality telecommunications network, it would create job opportunities for them.



"It is not easy to live here, we don't have a good telecommunications network to make and receive calls, we are suffering, anytime we want to make calls unless we climb trees or hills. We are appealing to the telecommunications companies to come and it will help us to get work to do, we will use it to do MoMo business", they said.



"Our road networks are in a poor state and as a result, cars don't come here, only motorbikes. We are taking this opportunity to call on the government to come and construct our roads for us", they added.



At Ngabawe community, the correspondent observed the bad state of a school building in the area.



According to residents in the area, since the establishment of the primary school, the school has not seen any improvement.



Some residents reported that majority of the schoolchildren sit on the floor to write and learn due to inadequate furniture in the Ngabawe D/A Primary School.



He observed that the community used mud and bamboo to construct the school building.



Nana Atiemo, the sub-chief of the Ngabawe farming community expressed worry over the situation and confirmed that the situation was affecting the academic performance of the students, adding that successive governments have neglected them.



"Ngabawe is a cocoa farming community and since the establishment of the Primary School here, no government has provided us with any classroom block, we the community members suffered from using bamboo and mud to construct this Primary School, and we have been complaining about the structure and it seems we are not part of Ghana meanwhile we produce a lot of cocoa and other cash crops for the country", he lamented.



"As you saw yourself, the school doesn't have furniture, some of the children sit on the floor to study and others bring chairs from their houses to sit on it to study, teachers don't have a place to sit, the headmaster's office is very terrible, because of the bad nature of the school, teachers always refuse to stay here to teach, when they come they don't stay in the school for a long time", he added.



He took the opportunity, to appeal to authorities saying "We are appealing and begging the government to come and support us, we are also appealing to Ghana Gas Company and Adamus Mining Company to come and build a new classroom block for us because our children are suffering, we beg them".



On the issue of the road network and other social amenities, Nana Atiemo seized the opportunity and beseeched the government to come to the aid of his community.