Seven communities in Adansi North to get electricity

Deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo

Seven communities in the Adansi North District will soon be connected to the national electricity grid the Deputy Energy Minister has said.



According to Mr. William Owuraku Aidoo who launched the project at Anyabrem, 582 other rural communities in the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Volta, Eastern, and Western regions will also benefit from the project.



The project is part of the $ 103 million rural electrification project which is being undertaken by the government under the China International Water and Electric Corporation Project.



Mr Aidoo said the government is committed to extending electricity to all parts of the country to open up the areas for investment and economic activities to improve the living conditions of the people.



The Deputy Minister encouraged residents of the beneficiary communities to get their houses wired so that free electricity meters could be fixed for the electrification project.



However, Mr Eric Kwaku Kusi, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area said plans are advanced to construct some of the deplorable road networks in the area.



He, therefore, commended government for including the district in the rural electrification project and said it help attract investors.





