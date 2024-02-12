Settle the dispute in Bawku if you want to win in the north – Alex Tetteh advises Dr Bawumia

Regional News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: CITEG TV

The President of Citizen Eye Ghana, Mr. Alex Kwaku Tetteh, has made shocking revelations concerning the details surrounding the dispute in Bawku between the Kusasi and Mamprusis.



This revelation was made in a Facebook live interview that was conducted by informergh.com and CITEG Agric TV.



In the video, Mr. Alex Kweku Tetteh raised concerns about land ownership and independence in Northern Ghana.



The conflict, which existed even before 1980 is deeply rooted in geographical boundaries. The Mamprusis insist on referring to the area made up of six administrative districts (Bawku Municipal, Zebilla, Binduri, Pusiga, Garu and Tempane) as “Bawku Traditional Area” while Kusasis consistently refer to the area as “Kusaug Traditional Area”.



He stated that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia should urge Nayiri, the king of the Moosi Moronaba, to release the land to the Kusasi, whom he sees as the rightful owners.



He asserted that resolving this long-standing land dispute will be crucial for Dr. Bawumia's electoral success in the region.



The issue has become a focal point ahead of the upcoming elections, with many Kusasi demanding independence from the Mossi Moronaba, arguing that the land belongs to them and that the time has come for autonomy. He advised Dr. Bawumia to be critical in his response to these demands, as it could impact voting patterns in Northern Ghana.



Touching on other issues, he spoke on the frustrations currently present in Ghana's political campaigns as key candidates clash over proposed initiatives.



Mr. Alex Tetteh also addressed former President John Dramani Mahama’s expression of irritation as he emphasized plans to build offices for the Minerals Commission if elected.



Mr. Tetteh however, strongly asserted that the Minerals Commission was fully operational and that the NPP government had already established offices in different regions across the country, including Oda, Bibiani, Tarkwa, Tamale, and other locations across the country.



He further suggested that the government should consider financially supporting media houses to broadcast government projects, as many people are not aware of the good works the government is undertaking. He insisted that the government was doing a good job, but the communication vehicle of the government has been shambolic in sounding the achievements of the government.



Mr. Tetteh further made deep revelations concerning the looming ministerial reshuffle, as reported in the media. He stated on authority that Hon. Kwesi Amoako-Attah has been axed from the current government.



He cited deep-throat sources, stating that Ghana's Minister for Roads and Highways has been swiftly relieved of his duties. Mr. Alex Kweku Tetteh hinted that an imminent drastic reshuffle is expected to happen in less than a week as Hon. Asenso-Boakye steps in to replace Hon. Amoako-Attah as part of this sudden change. It remains to be seen what impact this unforeseen reshuffle will have on Ghana's ongoing infrastructure projects and future plans as the country continues to work to address development needs.



Mr. Tetteh emphasized his love for the country and insisted that his mandate as the President of Citizen Eye Ghana was to not just criticize the government but to give praise where it is due.