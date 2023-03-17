Set up mediation committee to resolve Bawku conflict – CSOs to Government

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) is calling on the government to set up an independent mediation committee to resolve the Bawku conflict as soon as possible.



According to the CSOs, they concerned about the Bawku conflict and deeply troubled about the recent happenings in relation to the conflict.



“We are deeply concerned about the high probability of the situation degenerating into a violent situation beyond the Bawku area. We are calling on all parties, including the Mamprusi and the Kusasi, to cease fire and resort to dialogue to ensure peace.



“We also call on the Government of Ghana to urgently constitute an independent mediation committee to support existing processes to find a lasting resolution to the protracted conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region,” the Coalition appealed in statement dated March 15, 2023.



They continued: “As CSOs working in the area and on peace and security issues at various levels, we are cognizant of the protracted and complex nature of the Bawku conflict, as well as the political undertones that drive the conflict and trigger violence in the area every time.”



The Coalition further indicated that they are aware of the various initiatives and processes, that have been put in place to resolve the conflict some of which are ongoing.



“However, our observation is that the recent happenings, threats of violence and the continuous agitation are indicative of the mistrust of both parties in existing or on-going processes to resolve the conflict.”



Attached is the statement from the Coalition



