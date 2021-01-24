Politics of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: GNA

Set up independent body to investigate Techiman South shooting incident – NDC

The Bono East Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up an independent body to investigate the shooting incident that occurred during the 2020 general election in the Techiman South Constituency.



In a petition signed by Mr Ali Mohammed Shamsudeen, the NDC Bono East Regional Secretary and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman on Thursday, said the party asked that the investigations into the post-election violence be conducted swiftly, and perpetrators made to face the full rigours of the law.



The post-election violence which happened at the Techiman Bonokyempem Hall on December 7, was characterised by sporadic gunshots, leaving two dead while five others sustained gunshot wounds.



The shooting started during the collation of the election results, when supporters of the NDC attempted to forcibly break into the hall, which forced the police to fire gunshots to disperse the crowd.



The Party said it had already sent a copy of the petition to the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman to be forwarded to President Akufo-Addo.



“We cannot trust the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) because they have clearly shown that they cannot be neutral and transparent in this matter. Since perpetrators of this monstrous crime are their colleagues, they cannot do proper investigations,” it stated.



The petition indicated that until proper investigations are conducted into the matter and perpetrators brought to book, nothing can comfort the bereaved families as they seek justice.



“We expect that the police will not transfer any person who was either involved in the shooting incident or on duty at the Bonokyempem Hall on that fateful day until investigations are over,” it added.



“The Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency,” Mr Joseph Osei Owusu must also retract and render an unqualified apology to the deceased family and the injured people for assertions he made in the media that the police rather shot on criminals,” the petition stated.



Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, has on behalf of government presented GH¢15,000 to the victims, and the bereaved families.



So far, the GNA gathered that four of the victims have been treated and discharged from hospitals, while one was still receiving treatment at the Wenchi Government Hospital.