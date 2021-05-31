Set up a new unit at Ghana Armed Forces to deal with galamsey - Charles Owusu

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has shared dissenting views about the call by the king of Akyem Abuakwa, Okyehene Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Payin that mining should be suspended for a year.



The Okyehene said this when the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor paid a courtesy call on him Thursday, May 27, as part of his two-day tour of the Eastern Region.



He appealed to the government to suspend mining for a year and review the legal regime governing the sector.



He believed this will help in resolving the galamsey menace.



Touching on the Okyehene's call, Charles Owusu shared a contrary view saying, "it’s not the ban on it for number of years that will solve this illegal mining issue" but rather "it’s putting in place proper measures so that, even when someone has license, the person won’t do anything that will endanger us but will comply with the laws".



To solve the menace, he suggested; “There has to be a new unit at the Ghana Armed Forces whose duty will be to ensure people destroy our water bodies and forest reserves”.



Charles Owusu spoke to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



